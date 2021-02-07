BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199.46 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $504.97 million and $199.46 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,960,874,454 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.