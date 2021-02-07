Blockburn 1-Day Volume Tops $23.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $11,862.41 and approximately $23.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00089968 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000191 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00294521 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025040 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009281 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

BURN is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io

Buying and Selling Blockburn

