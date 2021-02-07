Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 35,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

