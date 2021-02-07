CorionX Price Up 316.2% Over Last Week (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 270.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 316.2% against the dollar. One CorionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $874,552.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01237075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.05 or 0.06217767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022695 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CorionX

CorionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

