Critical Review: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 1 5 0 2.83

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 10.97 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.90 $938.48 million $0.07 199.71

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25%

Summary

Laureate Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

