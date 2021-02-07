Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0709 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 90.1% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and $14.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00389487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,275,738,389 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

