Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $958.70 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $8.24 or 0.00021404 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $958.70 million and $1.13 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.41 or 0.04182036 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

