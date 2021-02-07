Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $693,676.60 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $693,676.60 and $107,620.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

