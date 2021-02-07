Head-To-Head Comparison: Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) versus Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -9.61% 5.05% 2.29% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Taronis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 2.36 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -57.06 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 1.21 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Taronis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Risk and Volatility

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veeco Instruments and Taronis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Taronis Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, laser diodes, 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, mini-and micro-LEDs, micro-electro mechanical systems, and other semiconductor devices, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

