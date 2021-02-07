Joint Ventures 1-Day Volume Tops $5,920.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $31,819.56 and approximately $5,920.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.64 or 0.01225114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.68 or 0.06618304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

