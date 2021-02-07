MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $59.74 million and $422,375.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00305049 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $774.88 or 0.02012263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

