Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $623.01 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for approximately $623.01 or 0.01615776 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $156,510.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,498 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.