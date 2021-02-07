Naviaddress Achieves Market Cap of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

