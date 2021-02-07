nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One nDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, nDEX has traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $151.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

nDEX Coin Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Coin Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

