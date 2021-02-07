Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $17.55 million and $780,357.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00178898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

