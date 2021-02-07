Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $729.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $96,671.43 and approximately $729.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

