PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Tops $133,732.99

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $133,732.99 and approximately $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00389988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.78 or 1.00327899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00035040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,145,205,861 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

