PumaPay 1-Day Volume Tops $467,568.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $467,568.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.01259348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.82 or 0.06993787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,576,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

