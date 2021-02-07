Rarible Price Hits $8.93 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Rarible has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 125.1% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00023184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

