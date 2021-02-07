SparksPay Price Hits $0.0042 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $39,590.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014623 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 234.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,422,079 coins and its circulating supply is 9,341,790 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

