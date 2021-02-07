Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

KMT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 885,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $5,543,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit