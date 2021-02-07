Zano Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $52,554.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233008 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,531,183 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,683 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

