$0.09 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.39. 1,425,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,560. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

