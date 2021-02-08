$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.56. 631,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,697. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 727,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

