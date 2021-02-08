$0.37 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after acquiring an additional 169,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.