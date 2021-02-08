$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,220. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

