$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,313. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

