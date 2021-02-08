1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $5.46

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $674.53 million and $309.27 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00012240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00052217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00176188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00060868 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00201016 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,566,654 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

