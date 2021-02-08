2,554 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

