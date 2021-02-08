269,072 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 269,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000. Legend Biotech accounts for approximately 5.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 904,345 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $2,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

LEGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 3,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,471. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

