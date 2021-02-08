3,000 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,387 shares of company stock worth $245,456,818 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

LMND opened at $144.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

