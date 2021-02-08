$306.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $306.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $313.60 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $358.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
