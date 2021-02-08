$306.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $306.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $313.60 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $358.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 1,259,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.17.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

