$337.07 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report sales of $337.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $324.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

CBSH stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 323,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,094,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,103. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

