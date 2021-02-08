$355.63 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $355.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $366.50 million. SunPower posted sales of $606.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SunPower by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.