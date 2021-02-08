360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.88

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 30549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 248,466 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

