$377.14 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $377.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.58 million and the highest is $385.80 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.49.

ANGI traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 175,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.88 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $8,544,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $471,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

