$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post sales of $40.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.55 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $125.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.
A number of analysts have commented on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,312. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
