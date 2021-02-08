$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post sales of $40.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.55 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $125.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

A number of analysts have commented on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,312. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

