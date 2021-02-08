$694.69 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $694.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.00 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $689.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

