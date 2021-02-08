75,005 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 148,970 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,983. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $91.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

