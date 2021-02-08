Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 331,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 246,435 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

