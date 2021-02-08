Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 110,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

