AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,480 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 867,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,760,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

