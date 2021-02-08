Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of EADSF stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $151.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit