Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of EADSF stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $151.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

