Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $9.98 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00220512 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00079272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

