Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 6.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65. 355,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 541,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

