Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 6.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65. 355,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 541,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.
Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
