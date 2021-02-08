Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 5,185,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,021,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

