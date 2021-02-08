Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.06

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Alphatec by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $12,368,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $5,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 61,793 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

