Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.12). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $633.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

