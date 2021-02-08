Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,222,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $91,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 247,166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

