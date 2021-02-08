Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.39

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.39 and last traded at $114.89, with a volume of 1165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.68.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

